Barclays Reiterates “€142.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1)

Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €152.07 ($178.90).

Get Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €126.35 ($148.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €146.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €151.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1-year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1-year high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.