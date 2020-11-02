Barclays Reiterates “$100.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average is $98.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 80.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,015 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,487,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $632,574,000 after acquiring an additional 201,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

