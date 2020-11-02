Barclays Raises ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Price Target to $19.00

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 117.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

NYSE CHX opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

