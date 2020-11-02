Barclays Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $180.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP opened at $157.96 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day moving average is $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.6% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 58,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 40,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 139,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 97,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.