Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 113.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 22.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.15.

BIIB stock opened at $252.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

