Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 526 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Cummins by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cummins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.10.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $219.89 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $231.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

