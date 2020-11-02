Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,427 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 525,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 75,491 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 282,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

