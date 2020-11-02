Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,300 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CME Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 20,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of CME Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $150.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.83. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

