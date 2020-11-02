Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,300 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CME Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 20,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of CME Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $150.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.83. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.