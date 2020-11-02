Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 15,229 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,229 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,614 shares of company stock valued at $9,576,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $41.11 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

