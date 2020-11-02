Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $132.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

