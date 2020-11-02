Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,971 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,717,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 138,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $62.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $89,373.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,680.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,726.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,858 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.