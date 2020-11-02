Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

