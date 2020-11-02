Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 510 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $371.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

