Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,387 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 441,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 67,115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,234,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 553.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

