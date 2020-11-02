Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kellogg by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 390,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 265,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Kellogg by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Kellogg by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $5,214,208.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,334 shares of company stock valued at $35,625,875. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of K opened at $62.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

