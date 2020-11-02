Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 213,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 42.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Shares of DG opened at $208.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $224.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

