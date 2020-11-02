Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $2 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $158,529,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,450,000 after purchasing an additional 356,163 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29,652.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 275,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after purchasing an additional 274,882 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,161,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,385.7% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $265.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.83 and a 200 day moving average of $264.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

