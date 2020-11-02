Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Illumina by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Illumina by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,551,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

ILMN opened at $292.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.44 and a 200 day moving average of $343.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total value of $319,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,802 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

