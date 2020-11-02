Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $64,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $80,184.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,794.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,373. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. DA Davidson increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.28.

VEEV stock opened at $270.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.87. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

