Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.05 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

