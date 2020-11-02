Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Square were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Square in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Square in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,877 shares of company stock worth $111,603,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

NYSE:SQ opened at $154.88 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 249.81 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.05.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

