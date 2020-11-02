Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $276.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $310.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

