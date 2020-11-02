Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.73 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

