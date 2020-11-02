Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $64.79 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

