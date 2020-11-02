Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nomura Instinet raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.08.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $13,532,562. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $603.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $617.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.56. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

