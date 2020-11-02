Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,819,000 after purchasing an additional 105,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

RACE stock opened at $178.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

