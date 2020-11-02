Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,514.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,201.48 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,279.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.72, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

