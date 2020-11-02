Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. State Street Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Dollar General by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

NYSE DG opened at $208.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $224.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

