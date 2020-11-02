Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 390,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after buying an additional 265,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,550,811.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 533,334 shares of company stock valued at $35,625,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

