Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 7,378 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 298,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 18.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 430,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,861,000 after purchasing an additional 67,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $265,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $463,827.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,079 shares of company stock worth $16,774,946. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $109.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $118.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

