Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 7,000 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after acquiring an additional 448,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

