Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 25,355 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,096,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,174,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 14,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,116,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $98,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,385 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 138,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.