Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,297 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $14.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

