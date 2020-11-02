Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 52,955 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,955 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HP were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 118,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 64,410 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,681 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

