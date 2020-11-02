BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.83%.

NASDAQ BFIN opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.51. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.