Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.41%.
Shares of BMRC opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $47.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.