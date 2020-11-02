Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.41%.

Shares of BMRC opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $47.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

BMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

