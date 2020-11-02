B. Riley Cuts CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target to $67.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $44.13 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $67.64.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.59).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 176.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth about $1,770,000.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

