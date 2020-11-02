AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Shares of AXTI opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $243.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,870 shares of company stock worth $603,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

