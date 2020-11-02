Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect Axonics Modulation Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXNX opened at $46.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.09. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,393 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $103,425.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,197.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,666. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

