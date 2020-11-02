Avista (AVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Avista has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.75-1.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.75-1.95 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.74 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avista stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $131,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $128,923. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

