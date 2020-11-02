Avient (AVNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Avient to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AVNT opened at $31.07 on Monday. Avient has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42.

Get Avient alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.