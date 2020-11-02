AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Cut by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after buying an additional 725,486 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,312,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,241,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,253,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,901,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $139.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average is $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

