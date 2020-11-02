Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $165.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.38.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $157.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289,810 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

