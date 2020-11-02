Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.38.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $157.96 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average is $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.