Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Downgraded by Truist

Truist lowered shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $191.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.03 and its 200 day moving average is $178.08. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $216.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 122.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,251 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $174,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $90,455,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 79.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,238,000 after acquiring an additional 482,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.