Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded by SEB Equity Research to “Neutral”

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATLKY. UBS Group downgraded Atlas Copco to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

