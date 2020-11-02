AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Get AstroNova alerts:

ALOT stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. AstroNova has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of -112.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 126,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.