Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $109.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.00 and its 200-day moving average is $110.25. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

