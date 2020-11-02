ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) released its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

